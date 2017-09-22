New Asphalt Batch Plant Permit Approved

A Conditional Use Permit for a new Asphalt Batch Plant in Sweetwater County has been approved.

The Board of County Commissioners approved the permit during their regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week. The application was submitted by Jon Doak of High Desert Construction, Inc. The Conditional Use Permit is approved for 30 months to allow two seasons of operation before reevaluation.

The new Asphalt Batch Plant will be at 46 Reliance Road at the current location of High Desert Construction. The plant will be operated from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The plant will be located approximately 500 feet from the B&R Mobile Home Park which consists of over 160 homes. Regency of Wyoming is the owner and operator of the adjacent park.

Concerns that B&R residents could be negatively impacted were discussed during the public hearing on the plant. Negative effects from the Asphalt Batch Plant may include noise, increased truck traffic, bad odors, and additional dust in the air.

With only one Asphalt Batch Plant in the area, the Commissioners noted a need for another plant in the area. This addition could provide another resource for asphalt and could potentially create more competitive prices for asphalt.

The Commissioners approved the Conditional Use Permit for a duration of 30 months in order to provide Doak with two seasons of batching before the permit is reevaluated.

Under the Conditional Use Permit, the plant will not be allowed to produce more than 150 tons per hour. In addition, Doak will have to get a Wyoming DEQ Air Quality Permit and install a 30,000 gallon tank for fire protection.