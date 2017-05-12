New Daggett County Sheriff Sworn In

Erik L. Bailey was approved and sworn in by Judge Charlene Hartmann as Daggett County Sheriff Friday morning in a special commission meeting. Sheriff Bailey met with available staff immediately following the swearing in ceremony to share his vision for the Sheriff’s Office and the Daggett County Jail.

Bailey shared his primary focus with this message, “I look forward to rebuilding the trust of the community, law enforcement, and the state of Utah.”

On Thursday, the Daggett County Republican Committee nominated Bailey to serve the remainder of Sheriff Jerry Jorgensen’s term as the Daggett County Sheriff. Jorgensen resigned as Daggett County Sheriff effective Sunday, April 23, 2017.