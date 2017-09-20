New Fast Food Restaurant To Open In Green River, Another Expressing Interest

Two fast food restaurant chains have expressed interest in opening Green River locations.

Taco Bell is expected to begin construction at 82 Uinta Drive in Green River in the coming weeks, according to Laura Leigh, Director of Community Development for the City of Green River. The site is located between O’Reilly Auto Parts and the old Sweetwater Ford dealership.

Leigh says permits have been filed, and Taco Bell is officially opening in Green River.

The restaurant Carl’s Jr. has also expressed interest in opening a Green River location. Leigh said while the chain has expressed interest, nothing is official.

Carl’s Jr. has submitted a preliminary review for a location in the Hutton Heights Shopping Center, 100 Uinta Drive, but no formal site plans have been submitted to the City. Leigh noted that at last report the company was working with the property owner to split the lot.

Leigh presented the information at the State of the City presentation during the Green River Chamber’s monthly Lunch and Learn event.