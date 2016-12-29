New Game Warden in Medicine Bow

LARAMIE – Hunters in the Medicine Bow area may have noticed a new game warden in town during the fall hunting season. Game Warden Jordan Winter began his duties in Medicine Bow in August after transferring from Alpine. He replaces Jake Kettley, who transferred to Casper.

Winter began his career with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the summer of 2014 when he was hired as a damage technician in Sheridan. He was then hired as a game warden in December 2014 and assigned to Laramie. The following year he transferred to Alpine, where he remained until his move to Medicine Bow.

While attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, he was selected as the Honor Graduate of his class. This is the most prestigious award given in each class at the academy. It is presented to the student who performs in a superior manner and exhibits the essential qualities and attributes of a professional peace officer.

Winter was born in Cody and graduated from Lander Valley High School. He grew up guiding for his father’s outfitting business, Two Ocean Pass Outfitting. After high school he earned an Associate’s of Science at Northwest College and then graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s in Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management. During his college years he volunteered with the Game and Fish Department assisting with elk and deer studies in the Baggs area.

Having spent his first hunting season in Medicine Bow, he says he learned a lot about the area and is starting to get to know the local landowners. “As soon as I got here archery season started, and then the other hunting seasons got underway. It gave me a chance to learn where hunters go and which areas are the busiest and most crowded. This will help me know where to focus my efforts next year.”

Winter says he is looking forward to the challenges in his new district. “There are a lot of trespass issues here and I’ll keep an eye on the areas that are always problems,” he said. He also wants to work to manage the mule deer population to its peak of health, and improve habitat within his district. “I also have a goal to provide more access for hunters in this area,” he said

A native of Cody, Winter spent the first 29 years of his life in the northwest part of Wyoming, including Lander and Jackson. “The Medicine Bow area is new to me and I find it quite interesting. It has an array of wildlife and some fascinating landscapes, from the Laramie Range to Miracle Mile to the Shirley Mountains. Every time I go out I see something new. I just love working this area.”

Winter lives in Medicine Bow with his wife, Ashlie, their two dogs and two horses. He loves sports, hunting, fishing and bird watching, as well as attending plays and theatre. He also enjoys learning about history and visiting museums.