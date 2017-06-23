New GRPD K9 Officer Assists In His First Drug Citation

The Green River Police Department’s newest and only K9 officer helped with his first drug-related citation on Thursday.

According to the Green River Police reports, officers responded to a medical call in the parking lot at 220 Uinta Drive shortly after 2 p.m. in reference to a report of someone who fell. Upon arrival, Corporal Brad Halter of the GRPD spoke with the individual who was subsequently transported by Castle Rock Ambulance Service to the hospital for further evaluation.

While interacting with the man who fell, Corporal Halter became suspicious of possible drug activity. Halter deployed K9 Ridex, a Dutch Shepherd who began field work for the GRPD earlier this week.

K9 Ridex gave a positive alert to the suspect’s vehicle, and a search warrant was obtained. A misdemeanor amount of marijuana was allegedly found. The man, identified by GRPD as 65-year-old Rick Ransdell of Sandy, Utah, was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

This is the first GRPD operation involving Ridex which resulted in a drug citation.

Ridex came to the department after GRPD’s K9 Melanie unexpectedly died in May. The purchase of a new K9 was made possible by a $5,000 donation from Assembly of God Church, a $2500 grant from K9 Working Dogs International, and budgeted police department funds.

Ridex is certified in narcotics detection and assigned to his partner, Corporal Brad Halter.