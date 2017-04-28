New K9 Deputy Makes First “Collar” In Marijuana Arrest

He may be new to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, but K9 Deputy Huk wasted no time making his first “collar.”

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller and her partner Huk encountered a Ford van with Tennessee plates pulled over on Interstate 80 about seven miles east of Point of Rocks. The van’s driver was Whitney Crowe, 33, of Knoxville Tennessee.

While speaking with Crowe, Buller noticed a faint smell of raw marijuana coming from the van and deployed Huk, a certified drug detection dog. Huk “alerted” to the presence of drugs. During a subsequent search of the van, an undisclosed quantity of marijuana was found.

Crowe was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of press time, she remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center pending an initial appearance in Circuit Court.

K9 Deputy Huk is a 1½-year-old German Shepherd. Huk is also a certified as a patrol canine. He and another new K9 Deputy, Gino, who works with his partner, Deputy Sheriff David Henderson, only recently joined the Sheriff’s Office after completing their training.