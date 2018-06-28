New Law Protecting WYDOT Workers Takes Effect July 1

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – June 28, 2018) In a release Thursday, Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a reminder about a new law going to effect on July 1.

“Many people are calling it the “Move Over Law,” Lowell said. “For years, motorists have been required to move over when they encounter an emergency vehicle that has pulled over; now the same thing will apply to maintenance, construction, and utilities workers on interstates and highways.”

He recommended a link to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s website at

www.dot.state.wy.us/news/move-over-law-will-help-protect-more-wydot-employees

for more information.