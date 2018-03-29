New Locations For Some County Offices

Effective April 1, 2018, the following three Sweetwater County offices and services have moved to new locations, as follows;

SWEETWATER COUNTY RECREATION BOARD HAS MOVED

The Sweetwater County Recreation Board has moved from the Basement of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building located at 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;

New Location:

Sweetwater County Trap Club

655 Gookin-White Mountain Road

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-922-5450

SWEETWATER COUNTY JUVENILE PROBATION DEPARTMENT HAS MOVED

The Sweetwater County Juvenile Probation Office has moved from the 2nd floor of the (Old Hospital) located at 731 “C” Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;

New Location:

Sweetwater County Health and Human Service Building

333 Broadway – Suite 020

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-922-5290 (RS)

307-872-3860 (GR)

SWEETWATER COUNTY VETERAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT (RS) HAS MOVED

The Sweetwater County Veteran Services in Rock Springs has moved from the Basement of the (old hospital) located at 731 “C” Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;

New Location:

Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building

333 Broadway – Suite 231

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Phone: 307-922-5442