New Locations For Some County Offices

Effective April 1, 2018, the following three Sweetwater County offices and services have moved to new locations, as follows;
SWEETWATER COUNTY RECREATION BOARD HAS MOVED
The Sweetwater County Recreation Board has moved from the Basement of the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building located at 333 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;
New Location:
Sweetwater County Trap Club
655 Gookin-White Mountain Road
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-922-5450
SWEETWATER COUNTY JUVENILE PROBATION DEPARTMENT HAS MOVED
The Sweetwater County Juvenile Probation Office has moved from the 2nd floor of the (Old Hospital) located at 731 “C” Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;
New Location:
Sweetwater County Health and Human Service Building
333 Broadway – Suite 020
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-922-5290 (RS)
307-872-3860 (GR)
SWEETWATER COUNTY VETERAN SERVICES DEPARTMENT (RS) HAS MOVED
The Sweetwater County Veteran Services in Rock Springs has moved from the Basement of the (old hospital) located at 731 “C” Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 to;
New Location:
Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building
333 Broadway – Suite 231
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-922-5442
