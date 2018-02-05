New Mobile App Offers Health Tracking for Wyoming Families

A new, free mobile phone app customized with Wyoming information and offered by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is available as a health tracking and management tool for families across the state.

“Most families have someone who essentially serves as the ‘chief health officer of the home’ and they often need to track a lot of information and details,” said Dr. James Bush, Wyoming Medicaid medical director with WDH. “This app can help that person by making managing the health of each family member a little easier and more convenient.”

“By entering their zip codes, Wyoming residents can find resources available from our department throughout the app,” Bush said. “These localized and personal features offer digital support to Wyoming families.”

The app offers content and features intended to support tracking each family member’s general health, as well as some specialty options for pregnant women. Family Health app tools and features include:

Profiles for everyone in the family with information about age-based health milestones

Helpful tools including Vaccination Tracker, Weight Tracker and Height Tracker

Customized health views to discover tools for expectant moms and newborns such as Kick Counter, Growth Tracker, Diaper Tracker and Feeding Tracker

Connections with WDH resources such as the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program

Connections with Wyoming-based organizations for parents such as WY Quality Counts

The free Family Health mobile app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by following the provided links, by searching “Family Health Wildflower” in each mobile store, or texting “Family” to 307-317-0819. By entering a Wyoming zip code, residents can access Wyoming- and WDH-specific resources.

“We wanted to offer something easy-to-use and available on phones that can serve essentially as a manual to help people know what they should be doing and when to protect the health of their family members,” Bush said.

Bush said he is hopeful the app can support overall WDH goals such as increasing state rates for Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment visits (commonly known as well-child checkups), improving immunization rates and boosting other public health prevention and promotion priorities.

The department worked with Wildflower Health to produce the app. For more information about the company, visit www.wildflowerhealth.com.