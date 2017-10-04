New Restaurant Opening in Sweetwater County

Latest

October 4, 2017

Provided by Fast Stop Stores LLC

Sweetwater County will get a new restaurant in the coming weeks.

An A&W restaurant will open in the Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza, located at 8 Purple Sage Road off I-80 exit 99.

According to Robin Whaley, regional manager for Fast Stop Stores LLC, the A&W restaurant expects to open the beginning of November. The restaurant will hire approximately 50 full and part-time employees.

The Sweetwater County location will feature the full A&W menu. A&W’s root beer will be made in house with real sugar.

In addition to the A&W, the travel plaza will include CJ’s Café which will offer other menu items.

