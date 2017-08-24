City Receives Plans For New Store At White Mountain Mall

The City of Rock Springs has received plans for a new store to move into White Mountain Mall.

The Rock Springs Planning and Zoning Office has confirmed the company Shoe Show Inc. has submitted plans to move into the space previously held by Anytime Fitness.

Shoe Show Inc. operates under the names Shoe Show, Shoe Dept., and Burlington Shoes with 1129 store locations in 45 states. The company currently has one location in Wyoming, which is located at Eastridge Mall in Casper under the name Shoe Dept. Encore.

The store at White Mountain Mall will have access from inside and outside the mall.

Floor space will include a 9000 square feet retail area and a 1700 square feet stock room.

The opening date for the new store is not known at this time.

Representatives from Shoe Show Inc. were not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated with a statement if they provide one.

Shoe Show is a retail store which primarily sells shoes. Handbags, backpacks, socks, and other accessories are available at Shoe Show stores.