New Subdivision Underway Along Foothill Blvd.

Work is underway for a new housing subdivision on Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs.

The Foothill Crossing Subdivision is located directly next to the Morning Side Subdivision along Foothill Boulevard. Construction crews are currently working on the structure of the subdivision including things like sewer, gutter, roads, and sidewalks.

According to the City of Rock Springs, the subdivision includes approximately 20 lots for houses. In addition, a large lot will include the LDS Stake Center which will be built after the completion of subdivision sewer, roads, etc. pending City approval.