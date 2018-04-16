New Swag Sale To Be Held Before Spring Football Game This Saturday

Laramie, WY – The 2018 Brown and Gold Spring Football Game will be held in War Memorial Stadium this Saturday, April 21st with several fan events and activities scheduled in connection with the Spring Game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Admission to the Spring Game is free and all parking will be free and available to fans, including the Ford Stadium lot. Cowboy fans are encouraged to arrive early and tailgate and may do so by parking in the Ford Stadium lot starting at 8 a.m. through game time at 2 p.m. Please note that the open container permit is only for beer, wine and malt beverages, and is only for the Ford Stadium lot.

UW Athletics will be hosting a “Swag Sale” of used and some new athletic department gear prior to the Spring Game. That sale will be held in War Memorial Fieldhouse from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Available gear will include Nike and Under Armor branded items and among the 5,000+ items for sale will be t-shirts, sweatshirts, shorts, shoes, backpacks, game used jerseys and more.

Most items are not available at retail, and fans will find a large assortment of extended sizes. Prices of goods will range from $5-$35, with tax included in all prices. Credit cards and cash will be accepted, no checks. All prices and sales are final (no bartering), there are no refunds and all items are sold as is. No bags will be allowed into the Fieldhouse & items are available for sale in-person only. Admittance to the “Swag Sale” is free & open to the public.

New this year, fans may enter to win an opportunity to call a play during the Spring Game. The lucky fan will be granted sideline access during a portion of the Spring Game and get to work directly with the coaching staff and student-athletes to call 1 play during the spring game. All fans 18 and over are eligible to win and may enter here: http://GoWyo.com/CallAPlay

Gates will open for the Spring Football Game at 1 p.m.