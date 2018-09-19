New Thermal Activity In The Upper Geyser Basin

Over the last several days there has been new thermal activity in the Geyser Hill area of the Upper Geyser Basin. This includes new erupting vents splashing water on the boardwalks, surface fractures, and a rare eruption of Ear Spring on Saturday, September 15.

Geyser Hill lies across the Firehole River from Old Faithful and features dozens of hot springs, geysers, and fumaroles.

For the public’s safety some boardwalks and trails in the Geyser Hill area have been temporarily closed. Closure signs have been posted. You can find additional information at the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center during business hours.

The boardwalks around Old Faithful still remain open.There are no signs of impending volcanic activity in the park.

Read more about recent observations on the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory website.