Latest

New WHP K9s Train In Sweetwater County Today

TOPICS:

August 29, 2017

K9 Zoey photographed with Trooper Carris. Photo by JLee

Two new K9 Troopers for the Wyoming Highway Patrol are training at locations in Sweetwater County today as they replace two recently retired K9s.

CTS

K9 Zoey is a Belgian Malinois from Poland who will be stationed in the Rock Springs area with Trooper Carris. Zoey replaced K9 Basil who retired August 1st.

Regina, or Reggie, (not pictured) is a Black Lab from Ireland who will be stationed in the Cheyenne area with Trooper Pittsley. Reggie replaced K9 Wendy who retired August 21st.

The two K9s trained outside Sportsman’s Warehouse in Rock Springs this morning with five used vehicles donated by Brower Brothers Nissan. Other veteran K9s were present during the training.

The new K9s and handlers are working on a two-week, 120-hour training course.

A veteran K9 trains outside Sportsman’s Warehouse in Rock Springs. Photo by JLee

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "New WHP K9s Train In Sweetwater County Today"

Leave a Reply