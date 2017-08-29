New WHP K9s Train In Sweetwater County Today

Two new K9 Troopers for the Wyoming Highway Patrol are training at locations in Sweetwater County today as they replace two recently retired K9s.

K9 Zoey is a Belgian Malinois from Poland who will be stationed in the Rock Springs area with Trooper Carris. Zoey replaced K9 Basil who retired August 1st.

Regina, or Reggie, (not pictured) is a Black Lab from Ireland who will be stationed in the Cheyenne area with Trooper Pittsley. Reggie replaced K9 Wendy who retired August 21st.

The two K9s trained outside Sportsman’s Warehouse in Rock Springs this morning with five used vehicles donated by Brower Brothers Nissan. Other veteran K9s were present during the training.

The new K9s and handlers are working on a two-week, 120-hour training course.