New Wildlife Conservation Plate to Be Released

A license plate designed to help fund Wildlife Conservation will soon be available for Wyoming residents. Wyoming Governor Matt Mead signed House Bill 39 yesterday, this bill designates a specific license plate to fund wildlife and roadway mitigation projects. The license plate will be available to all Wyoming residents for use on personal vehicles on or before January 19th, 2019.

The Wildlife Conservation License plates come with an application fee of $150, with an annual fee of $50 to retain elegability. 100 percent of the proceeds from the plates will help to fund wildlife conservation efforts related to the transportation system. This includes signage, wildlife corridors, wildlife crossings and game fences.

Drafted by Representative Stan Blake of Green River with the help of the Muley Fanatics Foundation, and sponsored by Representatives Jim Allen, Landon Brown, Thomas Crank, Michael Gierau, William Haley and Charles Pelkey as well as Senators Fred Emerich and John Hastert of Green River.



With the passing of House Bill 39, Wyoming has opened a new source of funding allowing the state to begin working towards a solution for the rapidly growing wildlife and roadway conflicts of the state.