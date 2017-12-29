New Year Traditions

With another year upon us, many people have traditions to celebrate the new year.

Many celebrations come at the stroke of midnight, while others can wait for the daylight hours.

Below are some popular traditions from around the globe:

Kiss at midnight: In many western cultures, especially in the USA and Canada, it’s a tradition to count down to midnight and kiss someone as the clock strikes twelve. People are encouraged to kiss the person they want to keep kissing throughout the year.

Twelve grapes: A tradition from Spain, twelve grapes are eaten at midnight (one for each chime of the clock). Completing this task is supposed to bring good luck for the year.

Black-eye peas: In the southern U.S., eating black-eyed peas with pork on New Year's Day brings luck.

Ring-shaped food: Many cultures eat ring-shaped foods on New Year's Day is a symbol of coming full-circle. Pretzels, doughnuts and other pastries are popular ring-shaped items for the occasion.

First-footing: A tradition from Scotland, first-footing celebrates the first person to walk through the door in the new year. It's considered good luck for a tall, dark, man to enter the home first (bearing gifts, of course).

Resolutions: Setting a resolution for the upcoming year is common in many cultures. Resolutions can provide a way for people to reflect on the past while setting a goal for the future.

These traditions came from the following sources: Farmer’s Almanac, Insider Travel, and Country Living.

