New Year’s Holiday Closures In Sweetwater County

There are several closures around Sweetwater County for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.

Rock Springs City Offices : Closed New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Day Rock Springs Family Recreation Center : Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Rock Springs Civic Center : Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce : Closed from noon on December 22 nd through January 1 st . Reopens Tuesday.

: Closed from noon on December 22 through January 1 . Reopens Tuesday. Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency : Closed New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Day Green River Chamber of Commerce : Closed from Christmas Day through January 1 st . Reopens Tuesday.

: Closed from Christmas Day through January 1 . Reopens Tuesday. Green River City Offices : Closed New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Day Green River Recreation Center : Closed New Year’s Day

: Closed New Year’s Day Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed New Year’s Day

Closed New Year’s Day Sweetwater County Libraries : Closed December 30 th through January 2 nd . Reopens Wednesday.

: Closed December 30 through January 2 . Reopens Wednesday. Sweetwater County Offices: Closed New Year’s Day