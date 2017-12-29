There are several closures around Sweetwater County for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Below are some of the closures in Green River and Rock Springs. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
- Rock Springs City Offices: Closed New Year’s Day
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- Rock Springs Civic Center: Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce: Closed from noon on December 22nd through January 1st. Reopens Tuesday.
- Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency: Closed New Year’s Day
- Green River Chamber of Commerce: Closed from Christmas Day through January 1st. Reopens Tuesday.
- Green River City Offices: Closed New Year’s Day
- Green River Recreation Center: Closed New Year’s Day
- Green River Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency: Closed New Year’s Day
- Sweetwater County Libraries: Closed December 30th through January 2nd. Reopens Wednesday.
- Sweetwater County Offices: Closed New Year’s Day
Be the first to comment on "New Year’s Holiday Closures In Sweetwater County"