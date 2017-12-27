New Year’s In New York Celebration at Young at Heart

Young at Heart Center is celebrating the New Year with a “New Year’s in New York” celebration on December 31, 2017.

The family-friendly celebration includes a steak and shrimp dinner, live music, complimentary beverages, and toasting the new year while watching the ball drop in New York at 10 p.m. MST.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event running from 6 p.m. until just after 10 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $20 each, children’s tickets are $10 for ages 10 and under.

Those in attendance will enjoy a steak with 25 count “giant” shrimp. Complimentary beverages are provided (for adults too) and free party favors are available.

The E.I.O Band will play live helping people to celebrate.

Sparkling Cider will be offered to toast as the ball drops in New York City at 10 p.m.