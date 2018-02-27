NFL Draft Combine for Wyoming’s Josh Allen Will Take Place February 28-March 3

Laramie, Wyo. (Feb. 27, 2018) — Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 3, former Wyoming Cowboy Josh Allen will be part of the quarterback testing group at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Quarterbacks are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with their on-field workouts to be aired on NFL Network on Saturday, March 3.

Among the items on Allen’s schedule over the four days will be:

Day 1, Wednesday, Feb. 28 — Registration, Hospital Pre-exams and X-rays, Orientation, Team Interviews

Day 2, Thursday, March 1 — Measurements, Medical Examinations, Team Interviews

Day 3, Friday, March 2 — Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Team Interviews

Day 4, Saturday, March 3 — On-field Workouts (Televised by NFL Network) beginning at 7 a.m., Mountain Time.

Saturday’s on-field workouts will include a 40-yard dash (7 a.m., M.T.), position drills (8 a.m.) and vertical and broad jumps (9 a.m.).

Fans may follow Allen’s testing at the 2018 NFL Combine on the official Wyoming Football social media platforms: on Twitter — @wyo_football, on Facebook at wyofootball and on Instagram at wyo_football

The on-field testing on Saturday, March 3 will also be televised live on NFL Network. To find out where to watch NFL’s live coverage of the testing go to: http://www.nfl.com/network/combine. Testing results for Allen will also be available on Saturday, March 3 at: http://www.nfl.com/combine/tracker#day=saturday

The week’s complete schedule for all position groups for the 2018 NFL Combine are as follows:

Running Backs/Offensive Linemen/Special Teams — Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 2

Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers / Tight Ends — Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Saturday, March 3

Defensive Linemen / Linebackers –Thursday, March 1 – Sunday, March 4

Defensive Backs — Friday, March 2 – Monday, March 5