Nine Sweetwater County Students To Visit Camp POSTCARD In June

Nine students from Sweetwater County will visit a camp near Casper this summer which is geared toward building leadership skills.

Six students from Monroe Intermediate School in Green River and two students from Farson-Eden will attend Camp POSTCARD in June. In addition, one GRHS student who previously attended the camp will assist as a mentor to the younger students. Camp POSTCARD stands for “Police Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams.”

The School Resource Officer and staff at Monroe Intermediate School select the students to attend the camp each year. Students selected are those who demonstrate leadership skills and would benefit from attending such an event.

This year’s camp runs from June 11th through the 16th.

Camp POSTCARD is a six-day, five-night camp hosted by Volunteers of America in which fifth and sixth students learn leadership skills from law enforcement officers from all around the state. Nearly every Wyoming county participates in the camp with up to 95 students in attendance each year.

GRPD School Resource Officer/Detective Josh Hutson is one of the law enforcement leaders from Sweetwater County. Detective Hutson became involved with the camp in 2009 when Green River first attended the event. Since that time, Detective Hutson has brought Sweetwater County students to the camp each year.

Camp POSTCARD encourages students to be good examples for their peers and helps provide skills for them to lead others in making the right life choices. In addition, the camp helps students to feel more comfortable around members of law enforcement.

Campers stay in cabins at a location on Casper Mountain, and their days are packed with activities.

Camp POSTCARD consists of multiple leadership-building activities which challenge kids to lead others through challenging tasks.

Each year, campers participate in a rock wall, trust falls, rifle shooting, and other activities. Thursday is a demonstration day when students are introduced to a variety of topics covered by law enforcement. Demonstrations in the past have included demos from K-9 officers, bomb squads, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Game and Fish, and even a taser demonstration. Campers also get to see a helicopter up close.

The camp does not cost anything for families of the students. Instead, the camp is funded by Volunteers of America. The local group has been funded by donations from local businesses and organizations with the biggest donor each year being the Green River Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Sweetwater County School District #2 has been a big supporter of Camp POSTCARD over the years. The school district has provided transportation to and from the camp and will even help to transport students from Lyman to continue to the camp from Green River.