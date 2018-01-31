NJCAA Wrestling Rocky Mountain District Championships Set for February 10th at Western

Northeastern Junior College, Northwest College, and Western Wyoming Community College will call Sweetwater County home for the 2018 Rock Mountain District Championships in February. The tournament will be held in Rushmore Gymnasium on the campus of Western Wyoming Community College.
The championship opens on Saturday, February 10, with the preliminary matches begining at 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time with the finals rounds beginning at 3:00 pm.
