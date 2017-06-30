No Fireworks Allowed Within City Limits

Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco is reminding the community to enjoy the upcoming Fourth of July safely and legally.

Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-301, which has been in place since 1963, prohibits the discharge of fireworks within the city limits with the exception of sparklers. Tickets can be issued to those who violate this city ordinance. Fines can reach up to $750, and those people will also be responsible for any damage their fireworks cause.

Another major concern are fires that can be started by the fireworks. There are several wilderness fires burning in states around Wyoming and the RSPD wants to prevent those fires from happening in the Rock Springs community. A few years ago, multiple fires were started on White Mountain due to fireworks usage. The RSPD asks for people to help area firefighters by obeying all laws and only using fireworks in legal areas outside the city limits. In Sweetwater County, fireworks are only permitted on private land with the landowner’s permission.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to recognize those military personnel who originally fought for and gained our freedom and who continue to do so.