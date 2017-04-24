No Injuries In Early Morning Structure Fire

No injuries were reported in a Rock Springs structure fire reported early this morning.

At approximately 3:04 a.m., the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 840 W. Center Street #14. Three fire apparatus responded with 10 personnel, and the fire was controlled within 20 minutes of their arrival.

Personnel remained on scene to control hot spots and conduct the cause and origin investigation. They remained at the location until about 6:16 a.m.

The home’s occupants were reportedly awakened by their dog and smelled smoke. They were able to get out of the structure without injury, and no firefighter injuries were reported.

Approximately 20% of the home sustained direct fire damage and 100% of the home suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for those impacted by the fire.