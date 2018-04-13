No Injuries In Morning Train Fire

Crews from the Rock Springs Fire Department are still on scene after responding to a locomotive which was on fire this morning.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:48 a.m. to the area behind Haliburton along Blairtown Road for the report of a locomotive which was on fire.

An initial report from Fire Chief Jim Wamsley is that the fire has been extinguished. As of 10 a.m., crews are still on scene checking for fire extension and conducting overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported.

Wyo4News will provide more information when it is available.