No Injuries Reported In I-80 Truck Fire

A truck fire on I-80 closed the westbound lanes between Green River and Granger this morning.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a truck fire was reported in the westbound lanes of I-80 around mile marker 81 at about 4:35 a.m.

The Green River Fire Dept., Sweetwater County Fire Dept., and the Granger Fire Dept. all responded to the scene. Quick work by the Green River Fire Department saved the trailer from the fully engulfed semi-tractor which was a total loss. The truck was hauling household appliances.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office immediately closed the westbound lanes of I-80 for about an hour assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WYDOT and the Green River Police Dept. Traffic was rerouted onto the frontage roads.

The cause is unknown at this time and no one was injured.