No Injuries Reported During Rescue of Missing Snowmobilers

Two snowmobilers who were found this morning after they were reported missing Sunday were uninjured and refused medical treatment, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

The snowmobilers went on a ride Sunday and were reported missing at about 8:30 p.m. after they did not return home. They were located at about 8:45 a.m. today. Their identities are not being released per the request of the families.

According to information from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the snowmobilers had become stuck in a steep drainage along the south fork of the Hoback, they were unable to ride out. They siphoned gasoline out of one snowmobile to keep a fire going in a large pit in the snow that they had covered with pine brows to stay warm.

One of the snowmobilers made numerous attempts to ride his snowmachine out of the drainage but was unsuccessful on January 1st and 2nd. On the morning of January 3rd he was able to ride his snowmachine up the steep drainage and make it out where he located the Tip Top Search and Rescue members who were assigned to that area for their search.

No injuries were reported to any of the Tip Top Search and Rescue members or the volunteers from the community. Both snowmobilers had no injuries and refused medical treatment.

The positive outcome of this search relied heavily on the fact that these two snowmobilers were prepared when they went in to the backcountry. They had resources with them to sustain themselves for two nights in sub-zero temperatures. This provided them with the opportunity to survive in these conditions until they were rescued by Tip Top Search and Rescue.