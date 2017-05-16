No Injuries Reported In Rock Springs Structure Fire

No injuries were reported in a Rock Springs structure fire that occurred this morning.

The Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 610 Gobel Street at about 8:23 a.m. The department responded with three apparatus and 10 personnel.

Upon arrival, a single-story structure was found in the rear of the property with smoke coming from the eaves and garage doors.

Firefighters made entry into the building and discovered a fire in the ceiling and closet area of the living quarters.

According to a release from RSFD, the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes of arrival, and all fire extension was exposed and extinguished within 20 minutes.

The fire department and Rock Springs Police Department secured the scene and isolated the incident from traffic to ensure the safety of crews on scene.

According to the RSFD, at least one occupant was home when the fire was reported. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

An investigation conducted by the Rock Springs Fire and Police Departments has concluded that the fire was unintentional in nature and caused by an electrical malfunction.