No Injuries In Vehicle Fire At Landfill

October 17, 2017

Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

A pickup caught fire at the Rock Springs Landfill Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Mike Lowell, county deputies and firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 were dispatched at about 2:00 p.m. to a report of a vehicle on fire at the Rock Springs Landfill southwest of Rock Springs.

The driver of the pickup, a blue Ford four-door, told responders she had just unloaded her pickup at the landfill when she heard a “pop” and saw that the rear of the vehicle was on fire.

She ran from the vehicle, she said, and contacted authorities.

Firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 were able to extinguish the blaze, and no one was injured. The pickup was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

