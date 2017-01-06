Cold Weather Halts Travel For Sweetwater County High School Athletics

Basketball teams from Green River and Rock Springs High Schools will not be competing at the tournament in Cheyenne today. Both School Districts have had difficulty getting buses running properly due to extreme cold, and they determined it is unsafe to travel. District #2 will decide later today if the team will compete in Cheyenne tomorrow. Rock Springs High School basketball has cancelled travel for the duration of the weekend.

In addition, Rock Springs High School Boys Swimming will not compete at the swim meet in Green River at 4 p.m. The swim meet is still scheduled in Green River with Kemmerer and Rawlins still expected to attend.

Rock Springs Wrestling and Green River Wrestling teams have already departed for Vernal, Utah. Both Speech and Debate teams have also been able to leave. Green River Speech and Debate went to Powell today, and Rock Springs Speech and Debate left for Pocatello, Idaho yesterday.