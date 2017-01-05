No Unnecessary Travel Advisory Lifted In Rock Springs

The Rock Springs Police Department has lifted the No Unnecessary Travel Advisory as of 11:00 a.m.

The Police Department asks for people to be cautious on the roads as there are still areas that need to be plowed. All of the main streets have been plowed and secondary residential areas are being worked on by crews at this time.

RSPD wants to thank all of the work crews that have been out for numerous hours working on the roadways as well as our own officers helping citizens that have been stuck in the snow.

Additionally, please do not shovel snow into the roadway as this makes it difficult to travel on residential streets, especially in smaller vehicles.

If you do get stuck on a roadway, the RSPD says people should not hesitate to contact them for help.