No Unnecessary Travel Issued by RSPD: January 25, 2017

Rock Springs, WY—Rock Springs Police Department is issuing a no unnecessary travel within city limits until further notice. Due to the accumulation of snow, there are areas of deep drifted snow making it difficult for travel. City crews are focused on the main streets, however the side streets remain snow packed and drifted with snow.

Additionally, school for Sweetwater County School District #1 has been cancelled for the day. Wamsutter (Desert School) and Farson-Eden will still have school.

The Catholic School in Rock Springs will also be closed due to the snow and road conditions.

Sweetwater County School District #2 has also cancelled classes for in-town schools today, and Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs and Green River locations will remain closed until tomorrow.

We will keep the public updated as this advisory changes.