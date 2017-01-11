No Unnecessary Travel Issued by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office

Due to drifting snow and wind conditions as of 10:30 a.m., the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the County Department of Public Works is issuing an alert advising no unnecessary travel north of Rock Springs along the corridor formed by Yellowstone Road and south of Rock Springs in the area of Arrowhead Springs.

Officials said they will be putting out updates as changes in weather and road conditions occur.

A No Unnecessary Travel Advisory Issued by the Rock Springs Police Department for city limits. With leftover snow from previous storms combined with new snow and high winds, the roads are unsafe for travel. Currently, Elk Street has very limited visibility.