NOAA Releases April Snowmelt Flood Potential Outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released this month’s update of the 2017 Snowmelt Flood Potential Outlook.

March precipitation totals across Wyoming were 135 to 145 percent of average. Precipitation numbers varied between near 255 percent of normal over the Wind River Drainage (central Wyoming) to near 65 percent of normal over the Little Snake River Basin (south central Wyoming). Current water year (October 2016 – March 2017) precipitation across Wyoming continues to be 135 to 145 percent of average.

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming was 110 to 120 percent of median by early April. Snowpack “water” numbers and/or SWEs were the highest across basins in central Wyoming (Wind, Upper Green, and Sweetwater)—varying between 165 to near 200 percent of median. SWEs across basins in eastern-southeastern Wyoming were 85 to near 100 percent of median.

Above to much above normal (160 to near 170 percent) snowmelt streamflow volumes continue to be expected across almost all major basins across Wyoming. Well above average snowmelt streamflow volumes are still expected across the Snake, Wind, Sweetwater, Shoshone, and Upper Green Watersheds. The Little Snake, Upper North Platte, and Tongue Drainages are forecasted to have slightly below to slighlty above normal streamflow volumes during the upcoming snowmelt season.

Reservoirs storages across Wyoming remained above average at 125 to 135 percent for April.

Some highlights of the outlook include:

Wyoming March 2017 precipitation was 135 to 145 percent of average

Current water year precipitation continues to average 135 to 145 percent of normal across Wyoming

Mountain snowpack across Wyoming is 110 to 120 percent of median

Above to much above normal snowmelt streamflow volumes are still expected across most major basins in Wyoming

Wyoming reservoir storages are 125 to 135 percent of average for April