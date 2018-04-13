NoCo Challenge, Rescheduled for Sunday, On Deck for UW Track & Field

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 13, 2018) – Spring weather has been historically notorious for affecting the outdoor track & field season along the Front Range. The University of Wyoming track & field team has mostly steered clear of weather problems this season, but faces a schedule adjustment this weekend due to expected cold weather and high winds in Greeley, Colo., on Saturday. The NoCo Challenge, originally scheduled for Saturday, is now set for Sunday at Nottingham Field in Greeley.

Though it will take place at the University of Northern Colorado, the meet will be hosted by Colorado State, whose outdoor track & field facility is currently undergoing renovations. Due to the scheduling change and a busy trip to California next weekend that includes four meets, Wyoming will send a small group of athletes to Greeley on Sunday.

The Cowboy sprints corps of Kevin Blackett, Jacob Harthun, Sam Kirkeide, Jace Marx and Jackson Wood will represent UW at the meet. Wood and Marx are currently ranked sixth and seventh in the Mountain West for the men’s 400 meters with altitude-adjusted times of 48.78 seconds and 49.48 seconds, respectively. The 4×100-meter relay unit of Marx, Wood, Blackett, and Kirkeide clocked an adjusted time of 41.44 the last time the Pokes competed in Greeley at the Tom Benich Invite on March 31. That time is good for fourth in the conference.

Throwers Garrett Lynch and Hap Frketich and jumpers Kyle Alexander and Leighton Lanier will suit up for the Brown and Gold on Sunday. Heading into the weekend, Lynch is ranked in the MW’s top 10 for both the discus and hammer throw. His discus mark of 161 feet, 11 inches stands seventh while his hammer throw mark of 169-6 is ninth, with Frketich 10th at 166-8.

The contingent of Cowgirls competing Sunday features mostly jumpers and throwers. Among them is freshman thrower Addison Henry, who has shown versatility this outdoor season by competing in all three throws events. She is currently tied for 11th in the Mountain West standings for the discus with a toss of 143-11.

Hurdler Ariana Williams will also don the Brown and Gold in Greeley. She is ranked seventh in the Mountain West for the 100-meter hurdles after clocking an altitude-adjusted time of 14.39 seconds at the CU Invitational last weekend. Williams is also ranked 11th in the league for the 400-meter hurdles.

The NoCo Challenge will begin at 10:30 a.m. MT Sunday with the women’s shot put men’s hammer throw and men’s long jump. Track events start at noon with the women’s 4×100-meter relay.