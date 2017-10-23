Nominations Accepted For Mother of the Year

Leadership of the Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Department of Family Services is inviting state residents to go online and nominate deserving mothers as Wyoming’s Mother of the Year as part of the American Mothers’ National Mother of the Year contest.

“Most mothers juggle many demands on their time and energy, but don’t hesitate to share their hearts with more than just their own children,” said Tom Forslund, director of both WDH and DFS. “Nominating a deserving mother is a nice way to say thank you.”

“Nominees should be inspirational and should display the ability to strengthen family relationships and to deal with life’s successes and challenges,” said Korin Schmidt, WDH deputy director and DFS senior administrator. “We’re also interested in mothers involved in their communities through programs and services that enrich mothers, children and/or families whether at home, at work or otherwise.”

Nominations will be accepted online through November 15 at https://americanmothers.org/nominate. A Wyoming-based selection committee will choose Wyoming’s Mother of the Year.

A nominee may be any mother of one or more children, including foster children or those who have been adopted.

American Mothers was founded in 1935 and is the official sponsor of Mother’s Day; the group has named the National Mother of the Year® annually since its inception. More information about the group and contest can be found at www.americanmothers.org .

Wyoming’s Mother of the Year will have an opportunity to meet with Governor Matt Mead. Honorees from all states will be honored at the American Mothers group’s annual convention in Washington, D.C. in April 2018. The National Mother of the Year® will also be named during the April event.

More information about Wyoming’s Mother of the Year contest is available from WDH by emailing kim.deti@wyo.gov.