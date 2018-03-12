Nominations Accepted Now For Green River High School Hall-of-Fame

Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Green River Hall-of-Fame.

Nominations should be sent no later than April 9th, 2018 and are accepted by mail, email, or fax. There is no set format for the information sent to the committee to be considered.

Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and/or the Nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 Activities Director, Tony Beardsley at 307-872-4742.

Hall-of-Fame Nominations should be sent to: Tony Beardsley, District Activities Director

Mailing Address:

Sweetwater County School District #2

Green River High School

1615 Hitching Post Drive

Green River, WY 82935

Email Address:

beardsa1@swcsd2.org

Activities Office Fax Number:

307-872-4759