North Foothill Boulevard to Close For Gas Line Work

Sherriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works is alerting the public that a section of Foothill Boulevard north of Rock Springs will be closed beginning next week.

Advertisement

Due to gas line work, Foothill Boulevard from Signal Drive north to Gannett Drive will be closed from May 7th until about the first week of July.

All businesses in the area will remain open, but the traveling public will need to plan alternate routes until the construction is completed.

Advertisement