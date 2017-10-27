Northern States Junior National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Set For Tonight And Tomorrow

Ninety young rodeo athletes from ten states will call Sweetwater County home this weekend as they fight for their chance at a qualifying spot at the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.

The Northern States Regional Mini Bareback and Saddle Bronc Qualifier takes place tonight and tomorrow at the indoor arena of the Sweetwater Events Complex and will have a special exhibition featuring mini bulls.

The ninety contestants will draw livestock from five different stock contractors from five different states as they fight for their chance to qualify for Las Vegas.

As a special feature, the event will feature a miniature bull riding exhibition. Contestants in the miniature bull riding event will not qualify for Las Vegas.

The event kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. and will wrap up tomorrow with the event starting at 5 p.m. with gates open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and entry for kids 12 and under is free.