NOTICE: Special Meeting for Green River-Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Board

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Green River-Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board, called by the presiding officer of the Board, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at No. 3 Telephone Canyon, in Green River, Wyoming.
The business to be transacted at the Special Meeting is consideration of a personnel issue and proposed litigation matters in executive session, action in connection with the personnel issue following executive session, and possible action on the proposed litigation matters following executive session.
