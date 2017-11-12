November 12th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain between 11 pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 9 pm, then a chance of snow after 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20.