November 17th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Today – Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then scattered snow showers between noon and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 26 by 5 pm. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 10 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 21. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday – A chance of snow showers after 11 am, mixing with rain after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.