November 1st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 58. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 26 to 31 mph increasing to 33 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain before 5 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of rain between 9 pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.