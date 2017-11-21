November 21st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.