November 21st Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
