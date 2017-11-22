November 22nd Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 11 mph.

Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.