November 22nd Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 11 mph.
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
