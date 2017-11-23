November 23 Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of rain after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday – A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of rain. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 40.
