November 24th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Friday – Showers before 11am. High near 51. Windy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.