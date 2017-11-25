November 25th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.