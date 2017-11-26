November 26th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 8 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
