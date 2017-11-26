November 26th Rock Springs and Green River Weather

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.